By Anthony Gockowski

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teacher from Rochester, Minn., has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly abusing one of her 14-year-old students.

The charges say police were first alerted to the alleged abuse on May 17 when the victim’s mother discovered text messages between her daughter and the daughter’s former teacher and coach, Lindsey Rose Schneeberger. The texts included words like “babe” and “baby.”

The mother allowed her daughter to spend time at Schneeberger’s house beginning in March, the charges say.

According to the Rochester Post Bulletin, Schneeberger was placed on leave by Pine Island Public Schools on March 6 pending an investigation and resigned on March 16. She was employed by Byron Public Schools at the time of her arrest, the outlet reported.

According to the charges:

“On May 24, 2023, Victim was forensically interviewed about her disclosures. Victim stated that she was first coached by Defendant in Volleyball in August of 2022 until the season ended in October. In February of 2023, Defendant became her physical education teacher until the point that Defendant resigned in March of 2023. The two first started talking as a student and teacher would, but Victim was having issues with her father and Defendant offered to have Victim come over and hang out. The two kept talking and hanging out until one day Defendant asked Victim, who was 13 at the time, if she had feelings for her. Victim said, ‘in a way,’ and Defendant reported to Victim that she had feelings for her. Defendant then asked if Victim had ever thought about having sex with her. Victim said she had not really thought of that and Defendant said she had thought about it. Victim said she wanted to keep a relationship with Defendant because she wanted someone to talk to. The next time they hung out, Defendant started touching Victim sexually.”

The victim told police that she would visit Schneeberger’s home two to three times per week, and “typically on one of those occasions Defendant would penetrate Victim,” the charges say.

Schneeberger also sent nude images to the victim and asked for nude pictures in return, according to the charges.

At one point, Schneeberger texted the victim, saying she was “very nervous all day” because she thought the victim’s mother “found out about” the alleged abuse.

“Yeah so I was like oh shit! I’m f–ed,” she texted.

Court records show Schneeberger posted a $75,000 conditional bond May 27. Her next court appearance is June 8.

