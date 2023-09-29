Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – A Houston woman is wanted for robbery after police said she pepper sprayed and stole the wallet of her ride-share driver since he refused to take her through a drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant earlier this month.

Surveillance video from the Sept. 6 crime shows the female suspect and the driver standing outside a vehicle in a parking lot when the woman appears to suddenly pepper spray the man in his face before stealing his wallet, Fox News Digital reported.

The male victim said he works for a ride-share company and had responded to the 5500 block of Griggs Road to pick up the woman, the Houston Police Department said.

He drove her to a fast-food restaurant in the 5900 block of Gulf Freeway where intended to drop her off.

However, the woman said she wanted to be taken through the drive-thru at the eatery, but the driver refused. She became angry and smacked him in the head with her hand.

The driver told the woman to get out of his car, but she refused. The man then walked around to the passenger side of his vehicle and forced her out, according to police.

The suspect then struck him in the face and sprayed him with a can of pepper spray. Security video at the scene shows the man covering his face with his hands as he walks out of the frame, Fox reported. Video also shows the woman returning to the car and reaching inside as she begins tossing items out. In the process she stole his wallet from the vehicle before walking away, police said. WATCH VIDEO

Detectives in the Robbery Division of the Houston Police Department are working to identify the suspect. She is described as a 20-year-old Black female, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.