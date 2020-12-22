A retired Massachusetts State Police horse was rescued from an icy pond in Winchendon after it fell in Monday afternoon.

The pond was on the property of the horse’s current owner, WCVB reported.

The horse was stuck in the frigid water for more than an hour before Winchendon firefighters, animal control officers and emergency medical services personnel were able to free her with the help of a large-animal rescue team from Royalston.

There has been no update on the horse’s condition.