Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – Seven troopers with the Massachusetts State Police, who were previously suspended due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, have won their legal battle with the Massachusetts’ government. As a result, they will be reinstated to their positions, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

A news release from the State Police union said an independent arbitrator found that troopers had their rights to anti-discrimination and affirmative action violated, Fox News reported.

According to the police association, former Massachusetts’ Gov. Charlie Baker and Department of the State Police did not provide troopers with “reasonable accommodations to their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Baker signed an executive order requiring all executive branch employees to provide proof of COVID-19 shots by October 2021 or face disciplinary action, including possible termination, the news outlet reported.

Following the arbitrator’s ruling on Friday, seven state troopers will be reinstated and awarded their full seniority rights and all benefits minus any interim earnings and/or unemployment compensation, according to the union news release.

Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, referred to Baker’s executive order as an “attack on organized labor and the rights of our members.”

“Earlier today, I had the distinct honor and privilege of informing seven of our Troopers, who have been suspended without pay due to Executive Order 595, that they would be returning to work. This fight began in October 2021 when the Association filed a grievance on their behalf,” McNamara said. “Since then, the Association has been committed to making these members whole. Through this lengthy and grueling grievance and arbitration process, the Association has remained steadfast in our fight to right the injustices of the Baker Administration.”

“Earlier today, I had the distinct honor and privilege of informing seven of our Troopers, who have been suspended without pay due to Executive Order 595, that they would be returning to work. This fight began in October of 2021 when the Association filed a grievance on their… pic.twitter.com/O4okXZTN0L — State Police Association of Massachusetts (@MSPTroopers) August 4, 2023

McNamara said the former governor”refused to listen or work with our Association,” saying that his administration “trampled” on the trooper’s religious convictions.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...