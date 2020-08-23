PORTLAND, Ore. — Incivility and unrest continued in Portland, Ore., on Saturday night into Sunday morning, with police declaring a riot just after midnight near the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses public safety offices, according to reports.

Rioters were seen throwing rocks, bottles and other objects at police officers, KGW-TV reported.

“The Incident Commander has declared this a RIOT. Immediately disperse to the WEST,” Portland police wrote on Twitter.

A lot of confusion from police on whether to bypass press or shove them a lot and yell at them. Got both treatments tonight. — Molly Harbarger (@MollyHarbarger) August 23, 2020

To the protesters at the Kelly Building: failure to leave to the WEST may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons. This is your warning to leave now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 23, 2020

Police warned rioters that failure to leave the area would subject them to “citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons.”

To those at the Kelly Building: You are not to enter or remain on the Kelly building property. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 23, 2020

To those at the Kelly Building: You are not to enter or remain on the Kelly building property. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 23, 2020

Officers deployed in the Southeast Portland area, which is about six miles from downtown. They were seen trying to block crowds at 47th and 53rd avenues, KGW reported.

This has nothing to do with George Floyd anymore. Portland Police declare a riot at Penumbra Kelly Building https://t.co/5LziCNyX2Z — Beau Robinson (@thebeaush0w) August 23, 2020

There was no immediate information about arrests, injuries or property damage, Fox reported.