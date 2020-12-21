ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are searching for a suspect at large who they said shot a police officer in Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police spokesperson Amie Downs told FOX News that police responded to a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. that a McKeesport police officer had been shot outside the station on Lysle Boulevard while making an arrest.

Police said the officer was shot multiple times and is in stable condition after being taken to a local trauma center, according to FOX 8.

ON SCENE: Massive police presence along Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jd0DHgVxZj — Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) December 20, 2020

Royce Jones, of Pittsburgh’s KDKA, reported that there is a massive police presence on scene.

Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Koby Francis, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build, black hair and black eyes. Francis was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police throughout Allegheny County looking for this man, 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis of McKeesport, in connection with the shooting of a McKeesport police officer outside of the McKeesport police station late this afternoon. If you have any info, call 911 immediately ! pic.twitter.com/nZxOgPFZPq — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) December 21, 2020

Downs added that multiple police departments from around the region are involved in the search and that the Allegheny County Police Department is the investigating agency. Anyone with information on Francis should call 911.