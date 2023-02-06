Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MCKEESPORT, Pa. – A Pennsylvania police officer is dead and a second officer was wounded during a call of domestic violence at a residence in the town of McKeesport Monday morning, according to local reports.

The deadly shooting took place in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue as officers were responding to an incident involving an unstable person when the gunman opened fire, sources told WPXI.

The suspect is in custody, but hospitalized due to gunshot wounds. Reporter Rick Earle tweeted, “Sources say one officer has died and the other officer is in surgery at this time.”

