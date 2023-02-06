Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
MCKEESPORT, Pa. – A Pennsylvania police officer is dead and a second officer was wounded during a call of domestic violence at a residence in the town of McKeesport Monday morning, according to local reports.
The deadly shooting took place in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue as officers were responding to an incident involving an unstable person when the gunman opened fire, sources told WPXI.
The suspect is in custody, but hospitalized due to gunshot wounds. Reporter Rick Earle tweeted, “Sources say one officer has died and the other officer is in surgery at this time.”
According to WXPI sources, both personnel shot were McKeesport police officers while Allegheny County Police were also responding to the scene.
The City of McKeesport Mayor’s Office said on social media that the officer that was hurt was “seriously wounded.”
There is a second scene in McKeesport with a heavy police presence at the intersection of Versailles and Patterson. As many as 20 evidence markers could be seen at that second crime scene, WTAE reported.
Locals schools and buildings were on lockdown due to nearby police activity, which has subsequently been lifted, according to the McKeesport Area School District.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear at this time.
UPDATE:
Police Officer Sean Sluganski was identified as the officer who was killed on Monday
Sean Sluganski (ODMP)
The Officer Down Memorial Page offered the following details in tribute to Officer Sluganski:
Police Officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation at the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue in McKeesport.
The subject’s mother called 911 reporting that her son was having a PTSD episode and was being aggressive. Officer Sluganski and another officer arrived on the scene and attempted to contact the man as he walked away. The subject produced a handgun and opened fire, wounding both officers. The subject was shot in the leg by return gunfire and then fled to a nearby convenience where he exchanged shots with a third officer before being taken into custody.
Officer Sluganski was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The other officer was critically wounded and flown to a trauma center.
The subject was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
Officer Sluganski had served with the McKeesport Police Department for two years and previously served with the Charleroi Regional Police Department. He is survived by his fiancée and infant daughter.
