Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was behind the wheel during a fatal crash 65 years ago that claimed the life of his older brother.

The reckless driving incident involving a sports car that rolled over during a joyride resurfaced after Pelosi was arrested for DUI over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

Newspaper clippings document the traffic fatality in San Mateo that occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, 1957, when Paul Pelosi was 16, the Daily Mail reported, citing a local news report from the time.

According to the San Francisco Examiner report, his brother, David Pelosi, 19, was likely strangled by a neck brace he had been wearing due to a previous neck fracture.

Paul called for help once he was able to free himself from the wreckage. He suffered a broken collarbone, according to the report.

Paul told authorities he tried to shift gears and slow down, but lost control of his vehicle.

“The car veered across the road, bounced back from a small embankment, climbed 20 feet up another, spun around and somersaulted simultaneously and ended upside down on the shoulder with both youths underneath,” the local report said.

David was pronounced dead after he arrived at Mills Memorial Hospital in San Mateo, the New York Post reported.

The brothers had been out on a “joyride” at the time after Paul had picked up David from a girlfriend’s house, the report said.

According to the archived article, authorities planned to cite Paul for misdemeanor manslaughter, but the case never made it to court and the then-teen was later exonerated by a coroner’s jury.

Paul, now 82, was driving home alone from a dinner party Saturday evening when he crashed, his attorney tweeted.

A) Statement from Atty for Paul Pelosi: Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involving Paul Pelosi have included incorrect information.



Mr. Pelosi was attending a dinner party at the home of friends near Oakville. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 30, 2022

Pergram says Pelosi “was hit on the back fender by a Jeep.”

Pelosi was booked for DUI at the Napa County Detention Center, according to jail records and subsequently released on $5,000 bail.

