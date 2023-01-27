Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco court has ordered the release of the police bodycam footage showing the moment that Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted with a hammer in his home in October. Media outlets sued for access and a San Francisco judge ordered its release.

Paul, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was asleep at the couple’s San Francisco home just before 2:00 a.m. on October 28 when 42-year-old David DePape broke in and beat him with a hammer, prosecutors allege.

The video shows two police officers arriving at the Pelosi’s home, knocking on the door and waiting around 20 seconds before it is answered.

Paul, in a pajama top and boxer shorts, answers the door as DePape and the former speaker’s husband both vying for control of a hammer. Both are holding the weapon with their right hands. Paul has something to drink in his left hand.

An officer asks, ‘What’s going on man?’ There is an inaudible response from someone inside the house.

The officer says, ‘Drop the hammer.’ Then, Paul attempts to twist the hammer out of DePape’s hand, when the suspect gets back control of the weapon, he begins to strike multiple times.

The two police officers rush in and tackle DePape, shouting, ‘Give me your f*****g hands.’ Eventually, they restrain the attacker as Paul Pelosi lies collapsed and prone on the floor.

In the aftermath of the attack, Paul Pelosi required surgery on a skull fracture in two places and was treated for serious injuries to his right arm and hands.