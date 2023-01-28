Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

David DePape called the FOX 2 newsroom in San Francisco from the county jail on Friday after a superior court judge ordered video of the hammer attack to be released to the public. Although the station solicited a conversation from him following his arrest last October, Friday’s call was unexpected as DePape said he had an important message.

When the conversation began, DePape, 42, said he wanted to make a statement and that the call was allowed to be recorded. The conversation lasted just under five and a half minutes. The reporter was not allowed to challenge his statements or to ask follow-up questions. DePape noted that he didn’t want to jeopardize his case, as he is charged with attempted murder and elder abuse in state court, as well as kidnapping charges in federal court, FOX 2 San Francisco reported.

During the call, DePape said “you’re welcome” for the Paul Pelosi attack. He attacked the 82-year-old husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because “liberty isn’t dying, it’s being killed systematically and deliberately.”

The “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit … have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior,” he claimed.

LISTEN TO AUDIO OF DEPAPE PHONE CALL

DePape also apologized for not taking his actions further, FOX reported.

“I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he said.

Although DePape claimed he didn’t want to compromise his criminal case, he clearly did.

WATCH POLICE BODYCAM VIDEO RELEASED FRIDAY OF THE ATTACK

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

According to the criminal complaint, once DePape was restrained, officers secured a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber, cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene, where officers also observed a broken glass door to the back porch, Law Officer reported.

DePape reportedly tried to tie him up “until Nancy got home,” sources said. When the police arrived, the assailant was saying he was “waiting for Nancy.”

Paul Pelosi had to undergo emergency surgery following the October attack for a fractured skull. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. when the incident occurred.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, many in the mainstream media tried to conjure-up a narrative that DePape was a wacky right-wing espouser, yet he appears to be the opposite. He remained illegally in the U.S. on an expired visa, according to an ICE source, living in the sanctuary city of San Francisco, and was widely known as a progressive unhinged person by all who knew him, Law Officer reported in November.

Heavy.com highlighted a tweet from Mission Local journalist Joe Eskenazi that noted DePape was a “former Castro nudist protester,” and an article by the San Francisco Chronicle in 2013 described DePape as a “hemp jewelry maker.”

CNN reported that DePape had made several posts on social media related to conspiracy theories, and three of his relatives told the news outlet that DePape has been estranged from his family for years.

Furthermore, an acquaintance also told CNN that DePape sent her emails that seemed “out of touch with reality,” while his ex-girlfriend said he suffered from mental illness and believed “he was Jesus for a year.”

DePape “is a broken child in an adult body with serious mental problems,” his ex-girlfriend told the San Francisco Chronicle. She also noted that DePape fervently agreed with her on a variety of leftist issues.

“I don’t think he became a Trump supporter. He was against the government, but if anything he was opposed to the shadow government, against the people who really run the government and use politicians as puppets. Like Trump was a puppet. David and I were against the shadow government,” she said.