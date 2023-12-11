Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco tech worker was found dead in her apartment last month. Now police have arrested her boyfriend in what they are calling a fatal incident of domestic violence.

Kiimberly Wong, 27, was found dead in her Presidio Heights apartment during a welfare check Nov. 30. Her boyfriend, identified as 29-year-old Scott Fisher, was arrested Thursday morning in Concord, California, about 30 miles northeast of the homicide scene.

The San Francisco Police Department said Fisher was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder Thursday afternoon, reported The San Francisco Standard.

Wong and Fisher reportedly lived together at the Clay Street apartment. She was found unresponsive at the residence by officers who attempted life-saving measures.

“Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female who was unresponsive,” SFPD said in a news release. “Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene. Despite life-saving efforts made by responders, the victim was pronounced deceased.”

Though law enforcement authorities remain tight-lipped regarding the investigation, detectives suspected the death was the result of domestic violence, the New York Post reported.

Wong’s exact cause of death has not yet been released.

The apartments where Wong was found dead. (Screenshot KTVU)

Wong was a product designer at Plaid, which is a San Francisco-based website that connects customers financial accounts to apps and other online services.

The homicide victim was remembered by the company as “smart, talented, positive, and a valued member of our team who made an impact on everyone who worked with her. We are devastated at the news of Kim’s passing,” SF Gate reported.

County jail records indicate Fisher is being held without bail. Investigators noted the case remains ongoing.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Fisher indicates that he recently worked at the San Francisco-based software company Databricks until October and studied economics at the University of California Berkeley, reported The San Francisco Standard.

He graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 2013, according to a post on DanvilleSanRamon.com.