NAPA COUNTY, Calif. – Paul Pelosi was involved in a two-vehicle collision in California before getting arrested for DUI, according to law enforcement authorities. He is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Pelosi, 82, was driving a 2021 Porsche while attempting to cross in Napa County’s State Route-29 late Saturday when he was in a crash with a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said.

No one was injured in the collision, according to the CHP report. It also does not indicate who was at fault, CNN reported.

However, Pelosi was booked at the Napa County Detention Center, according to jail records, while the driver of the Jeep was not, so the DUI will be a factor.

Pelosi was booked on one count of DUI and one count of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08, which is the presumed level of impairment in California. Both offenses are misdemeanors.

Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m. Sunday on $5,000 bail, the records show, according to the New York Post.

The longtime businessman-venture capitalist has been married to the House Speaker since 1963.

Nancy Pelosi was delivering a commencement address at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” said her spokesperson, Drew Hammill.