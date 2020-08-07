SANTA ANA, Calif. — On Thursday the Santa Ana Police Department’s Major Enforcement Team (MET) attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a male parolee suspect in the area of 300 N. Harbor Boulevard, according to police.

The suspect refused to comply and a pursuit was initiated about 10:25 p.m. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck another car causing him to lose control and collide into a police unit.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded and treated the officer, suspect, and passenger of the third automobile. All injured parties were later transported to an area hospital, Santa Ana Police Department said via press release.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was traveling east on McFadden Avenue and entered the intersection on a red light. A sedan was traveling north on Euclid Avenue at McFadden Avenue. The suspect’s vehicle struck the sedan causing the suspect to lose control of the vehicle. A patrol unit was traveling west on McFadden Avenue approaching Euclid Avenue when it was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Simon Bradley Sulusi from Long Beach, was arrested at the scene for felony evading, felony DUI, and felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody at an area hospital.

The extent of the officer’s injuries were undisclosed.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigations Unit (CIU) is handling the investigation.