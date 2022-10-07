Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A California man accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests was captured this week after eluding law enforcement authorities since February.

Carlitos Peralta was the Warehouse Manager of “Covid Clinic” located at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, City of Santa Ana. “Covid Clinic” has seven warehouses throughout the nation where they store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses, according to a press release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Peralta had nearly 100 separate shipments of large amounts of COVID-19 tests sent to his residence from multiple “Covid Clinic” warehouses. Police said the total amount of loss is estimated to be $1,000,575.

SAPD went to Peralta’s home Feb. 9 to take him into custody, but he was no where to be found, according to the Orange County Register.

However, police said Peralta was arrested this week as part of their “Wanted Wednesday” program.

The law enforcement agency did not say how or where Peralta was captured, but verified that he is in custody.