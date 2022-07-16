Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA ANA, Calif. – On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the 300 block of E. 17th Street regarding a shooting. A male adult was located in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During that investigation, homicide detectives learned of several other robberies and shootings that occurred at different 7-Elevens, throughout the region. This violent and murderous crime spree spanned over 100 miles, across the counties of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino; and involved multiple murders, attempted shooting murders, violent armed robberies and carjackings, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a press statement.

SAPD Homicide and Robbery Units worked collaboratively with the other agencies and jurisdictions affected, along with the Federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Orange County Violent Crime Task Force, to arrest suspects involved in this Southland reign of violent terror. Additional violent armed robberies and a murder in the City of Los Angeles are also being investigated with a possible link to this crime series.

On Friday July 15, 2022, at 1:10 PM, the ATF Orange County Violent Crime Task Force located and arrested two people in Los Angeles in connection with this crime series. The main suspect involved, and believed to have been the shooter, was identified as Malik Patt, 20, of Los Angeles. The second suspect involved in this series was identified as Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles. Both suspects were transported and booked at the Santa Ana Police Department.

“It is through the hard, diligent, and professional investigative work by our Homicide Unit, along with the invaluable collaborative efforts with all our partner allied agencies, that made these arrests possible. As our condolences go out to all the victims and survivors impacted by these violent crimes, our communities can rest a little easier today knowing that we have resolution to this regional crime series,” said Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin.