SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana Police arrested David Escobar, a 45-year-old resident of Santa Ana, for child molestation, the agency said in a press statement on Friday.

An adult female victim reported to the Santa Ana Police Department that Escobar sexually molested her on several occasions when she was only four years old. Escobar was 20 years old at the time.

During their investigation, detectives identified a second female adult victim who also reported being sexually assaulted by Escobar. The second victim was a teenager at the time of the sexual assault.

Escobar is a district safety officer for the Santa Ana Unified School District, assigned to Saddleback High School. Escobar also worked as an after school program coordinator for the City of Santa Ana Parks and Recreation Department from July 1996 through September 2011. Neither victim was enrolled in Escobar’s after-school program.

Detectives arrested Escobar at Saddleback High School and booked him at the Orange County Jail for multiple child molestation charges. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Garcia at 714-245-8732, [email protected], or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

