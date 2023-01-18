Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Law enforcement authorities in Southern California have taken a man who is accused a violent crimes against a young woman into custody, police said in a press release.

Santa Ana Police arrested Quinnton Xavier Roberson, a 28-year-old resident of Santa Ana for kidnapping, robbery, and sexual assault. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was shopping at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana on Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m, when she was kidnapped in the parking structure by Roberson. Detectives believe Roberson stalked the victim while she shopped and followed her to her vehicle.

Roberson forced the victim to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in the city of Orange. Roberson sexually assaulted the victim, stole her personal property and fled from the scene. The victim drove to a nearby convenience store where she called Orange Police Department. Santa Ana Police officers and detectives responded to the city of Orange to assume the investigation and ultimately arrested Roberson for the crimes committed.

“It is through the diligent efforts of our detectives from the Special Crimes Section, who worked tirelessly through the night, that this violent and dangerous suspect was taken into custody within 24 hours of the crime being reported to our Department,” said Chief David Valentin. “The crimes committed by this predator involved some of the most heinous acts of violence against an innocent victim going about her day. It is well beyond time we as a society, re-evaluate the focus of our balanced approach to personal accountability and reform in our criminal justice system. This crime should have never occurred; the suspect should not have been walking our communities lurking and targeting the next victim.”

Roberson was booked at the Orange County Jail for kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault. His bail has been set at $1 million. Roberson has a prior arrest for a similar related incident in early 2022 in Orange County and has a prior conviction for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to police.

Santa Ana Police detectives believe Roberson may have preyed on additional victims. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective M. Thomas at 714-245-8346, [email protected], or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.