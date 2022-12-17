Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

widowed husband to a mother of three held their 3-year-old son in his arms on Friday as authorities with the Santa Ana Police Department made the announcement, in what they described as a gang-related homicide, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

“This is truly a very, very tough case that really tugs at our hearts. All of our hearts. This is a mother of three boys. A true innocent bystander. At a store with her husband and 3-year-old son getting some food. And these people involved in this senseless murder have devastated this family forever,” said Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin. “We’re days away from you know, we’re in the holiday season. We’re days away from whatever holiday you celebrate, Christmas or otherwise. And this will impact this family, not only this holiday season, but for the rest of their lives.”

The murder victim who was gunned down earlier this month was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana. The suspects were identified by police as Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both from the City of Orange. Valentin said they were booked on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting.

Mark Remmers, 19, and Brooke Victoria Delacruz, 24, both from the City of Orange, were booked on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of Maria Del Rufugio Mora. (Screenshot FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Remmers is accused of being the triggerman while Delacruz was reportedly behind the wheel of the car used in the attack, Valentin said.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 to the 1400 block of South Cypress Avenue, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

According to the chief, the intended targets of the shooting were two teenage boys. Sadly, Mora was struck in the upper body in a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St., Valentin said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She died five days later, according to the chief.

Maria Del Rufugio Mora, 36, was an innocent bystander. (GoFundMe)

Valentin said video surveillance helped detectives develop a profile on a suspect vehicle, which eventually led them to Remmers and Delacruz.

Detectives are still looking for two additional suspects who were in the car at the time of the drive-by shooting, Valentin said.

At the time of the homicide, Remmers was out on bail from a previous felony case where he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon that was loaded, court records revealed.

According to the GoFundMe page, Mora leaves behind her husband and three children between the ages 3- and 15-years-old.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 714-245- 8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

