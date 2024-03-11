Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A nurse in New York City is sounding the alarm on “soft-on-crime” policies and the tidal wave of people entering the country at the southern border after she was brutally beaten by a man who entered the U.S. illegally.

Chelsea Mora was attacked in January at Jacobi Medical Center when she went to take vital signs of a patient. Her attacker was identified as Edward Johnson, a repeat offender.

As a result of the battering, Mora sustained a corneal hematoma and says she now suffers post-traumatic stress, Fox News Digital reported.

“It’s difficult, to say the least… we wake up every morning or night, we work 12 hours to 16-hour shifts to help people, help the most vulnerable in our society, help our sick patients in underserved communities, and we get abused,” Mora told Todd Piro during an interview on Monday. “And these things just fall under the guise of mental health disorders, and they’re kind of ignored.”

“These people need to be institutionalized if, in fact, they are mentally disabled, not back on the streets,” she noted.

“It seems to be a severe problem in New York City now,” Mora said. “I think these soft-on-crime laws that are being implemented aren’t helping us, like citizens of New York, [and] aren’t helping healthcare staff in dealing with these types of criminals.”

“This one particular gentleman has over 20 open cases, and he’s out on the streets abusing and assaulting people,” she highlighted.

“[A] certain percentage definitely should be blamed on the border crisis,” Mora emphasized. “I had no idea this particular patient’s migration status, but, it was pretty disheartening to find out that he was illegally here in this country and that he’s been… given so many chances.”

“I think there’s an internal push. I’m not sure what the agenda is, but usually when one of us does get assaulted, whether there’s a doctor or a nurse, we’re kind of discouraged to not press charges,” Mora said. “When we actually do press charges and things go up to the court level… charges are dropped, and these criminals are back on the street.”

“They may [serve] 1 or 2 months in jail, and then they’re back out doing the same thing, so it seems to be a reoccurring theme,” she said.

Johnson was arrested on assault charges, but was given “supervised release” and is no longer in jail, according to ABC7.

The illegal immigrant reportedly has a history of assault and battery, while being arrested on 23 occasions dating back to 2019.

Bronx District Attorney Spokeswoman Darcel Clark told the New York Post last week that Johnson’s case is being presented to a grand jury to secure an indictment.

