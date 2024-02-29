Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATHENS, Ga. – Athens-Clarke County Sheriff John Williams’ words from his 2020 campaign sound haunting and he’s been made to look like a fool, along with so many other Democrats, who’ve fought hard to open the flood gates of illegal immigration, just to have a person who has violated federal immigration law commit a heinous offense in their respective jurisdiction.

Sheriff Williams is in charge of the Georgia county where Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was brutally murdered. The Venezuelan national who is charged in her homicide was identified as 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, Law Officer reported.

Ibarra illegally crossed the southern border into El Paso, Texas in September 2022, News Nation reported, citing multiple DHS sources. He was released from DHS custody over a lack of detention space.

Ibarra was arrested last Friday for the murder of Riley, whose skull was reportedly crushed during the violent Feb. 22 attack. Her body was later discovered in the woods after a friend became alarmed when she failed to return from a morning run.

Sheriff Williams said while he was campaigning for the position in 2020 that he would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, thus inviting circumstances like the murder of Riley at the University of Georgia, the Daily Wire reported.

“It is not my intention to cooperate with detainers,” Williams told a reporter. “I see it as the sheriff’s responsibility to protect the community. We can’t help with a culture of fear in our community and expect our community to respond and help us in situations.”

“Building relationships is key and if we’re antagonizing people because they are undocumented, then they built that fear in them, and they’re not likely to come to us. Not only when we need their help, but when they need our help,” he continued. “So that’s not something that we’d be doing. We won’t be doing any types of round-ups, and we won’t be contributing to that culture of fear.”

4/ Meanwhile, Athens Sheriff John Williams campaigned on REFUSING to cooperate with ICE detainers. “We won’t be contributing to that culture of fear,” he promised in 2020: pic.twitter.com/enuEy6a7gp — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) February 28, 2024

The sheriff’s words sound rather irresponsible considering the daily outcome of undocumented migrants, who are willing to skirt federal law, committing heinous acts, like the homicide of Riley.

Ibarra was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

Prince George’s County homicide

Meanwhile, Sheriff Williams isn’t the only law enforcement leader looking foolish. An illegal migrant from Central America was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old Maryland child, according to law enforcement authorities, Law Officer reported.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested Nilson Noel Trejo-Granados, 25, in connection with the murder of Jeremy Poou-Caceres earlier this month at Langley Park. The toddler’s mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between opposing groups, officials said.

Trejo-Granados is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE said in a statement that Trejo-Granados had been ordered to be deported from the U.S. for well over a year, but Democrat sanctuary cities allowed him to remain free, the Daily Wire reported.

“On Nov. 7, 2022, a Department of Justice immigration judge in Newark, New Jersey ordered Trejo-Granados removal from the United States,” ICE said. “The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested Trejo-Granados March 21, 2023, and charged him with theft: $100 to under $1,500. Those charges remain pending. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an Immigration Detainer on Trejo-Granados with the Montgomery County Detention Center (MCDC) March 22, 2023; however, MCDC refused to honor the detainer and Trejo-Granados was released by MCDC, March 27, 2023.”

“MCPD again arrested Trejo-Granados Sept. 26, 2023, and charged him with theft less than $100 and attempt obstructing and hindering,” the statement continued. “ICE lodged an Immigration Detainer with the MCDC on Trejo-Granados, Sept. 27, 2023; however, MCDC refused to honor the detainer and released Trejo- Granados from custody Oct. 12, 2023.”

Following Trejo-Granados’ arrest this week in connection with the toddler’s murder, ICE said its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) has once again filed a detainer request for the suspect, this time with Prince George’s County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Campbell County sexual assault

In yet another case, a child rapist was arrested last week in Virginia. He was identified as 32-year-old Renzo Mendoza Montes, Law Officer reported.

Mendoza Montes was taken into custody by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. He faces multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Law enforcement authorities said Mendoza Montes is a Venezuelan national who is in the country illegally. He was initially detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas on September 2, 2023, but subsequently released due to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, according to ABC 13 News.

Under the Biden administration, more than 7.2 million illegal aliens — a number greater than the population of 36 U.S. states — have entered the U.S.

Along with the constant reminder of the ongoing border crisis, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said in a recent tweet, “So far in FY24, USBP has apprehended +6,400 subjects with criminal convictions.”

Alarmingly, many of those with “criminal convictions” are for violent crimes, like murder, rape, and robbery, not to mention narcotics and human sex trafficking.

Earlier this week a convicted killer who escaped from custody in Columbia was found residing in New Jersey. He was tracked down and deported after being accused of making local terroristic threats.

Sadly, we could go on and on with the examples.