Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

With the barrage of violent crimes recently being committed by illegal immigrants, “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers as a policy, are under perhaps more scrutiny than in the past since they routinely release criminals despite having an ICE detainer lodged against the perpetrators.

When ICE believes a removable illegal immigrant has been arrested on criminal charges, the federal agency will lodge a detainer, which is a request for notification before the person is released from custody, and to hold the individual until ICE can take custody of the individual.

“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission,” the ICE website cautions.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

According to Fox News Digital, this is a list states, cities, and counties that have “sanctuary” policies.

States:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Vermont

Washington

Cities and Counties:

California: Alameda, Berkeley, Fremont, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco (county and city), San Mateo County, Santa Ana, Santa Clara County, Watsonville.

Colorado: Boulder, Denver

Washington D.C.

Illinois: Chicago and Cook County.

Massachusetts: Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Concord, Lawrence, Newton, Northampton and Somerville.

Maryland: Howard County, Hyattsville, Prince George’s County, Rockville.

New Jersey: Newark

New York: Albany, New York City, Westchester County.

Pennsylvania: Lancaster, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Philadelphia.

Vermont: Burlington

Washington: King County, Seattle, Walla Walla County.

RELATED

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...