With the barrage of violent crimes recently being committed by illegal immigrants, “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers as a policy, are under perhaps more scrutiny than in the past since they routinely release criminals despite having an ICE detainer lodged against the perpetrators.
When ICE believes a removable illegal immigrant has been arrested on criminal charges, the federal agency will lodge a detainer, which is a request for notification before the person is released from custody, and to hold the individual until ICE can take custody of the individual.
“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission,” the ICE website cautions.
According to Fox News Digital, this is a list states, cities, and counties that have “sanctuary” policies.
States:
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Illinois
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New York
Oregon
Vermont
Washington
Cities and Counties:
California: Alameda, Berkeley, Fremont, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco (county and city), San Mateo County, Santa Ana, Santa Clara County, Watsonville.
Colorado: Boulder, Denver
Washington D.C.
Illinois: Chicago and Cook County.
Massachusetts: Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Concord, Lawrence, Newton, Northampton and Somerville.
Maryland: Howard County, Hyattsville, Prince George’s County, Rockville.
New Jersey: Newark
New York: Albany, New York City, Westchester County.
Pennsylvania: Lancaster, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Philadelphia.
Vermont: Burlington
Washington: King County, Seattle, Walla Walla County.
