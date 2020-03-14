CHICAGO – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was harshly criticized by the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the mayor’s flippant response to the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl in a public bathroom. The child was reportedly victimized at the hands of an illegal immigrant who had been released from custody, courtesy of the city’s sanctuary policies. The Democrat mayor attempted to shift the blame to ICE in the aftermath of the shocking news, which has become routine in sanctuary jurisdictions.

ICE lodged detainer

ICE had lodged a detainer in June against Christopher Puente, who has several felony convictions and a prior removal, after he was arrested for theft. However, due to their sanctuary policy, Chicago ignored the request and released him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazen crime

A brazen crime that should make people furious was facilitated by sanctuary policies. Puente was rearrested last month for the unconscionable pedophilia inclinations, which were acted out against a little girl. According to ABC 7 Chicago, prosecutors said the attack happened after the child’s father took his son and daughter to the men’s bathroom at a fast-food restaurant, taking the boy into a stall but leaving the girl outside. Prosecutors say Puente then motioned for the girl to enter his stall, locked it, held the victim by the back of her head and covered her mouth. They say the girl’s father heard her cries and frantically tried to open the stall door as he was able to see her feet dangling off the ground. He eventually grabbed her legs and pulled her out from beneath the stall. As a result of the heinous act, the girl was later hospitalized. MAYOR OF CHICAGO PUTS LAW ENFORCEMENT IN PERIL Ambivalent mayor

Lightfoot was asked about the policies that prevented the man from being removed from the country long ago. Regardless of the circumstances, she stood by the policies and shifted the blame to ICE, Fox News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If ICE is complaining, then they should do their job better.” – Mayor Lori Lightfoot

“They’re critical because we have said very clearly we are a welcoming city, a sanctuary city. Chicago Police Department will not cooperate with ICE on any immigration-related business,” she said when asked about the case.

“And that’s affected their ability to conduct immigration raids across the city. But that’s exactly our intention. We have to make sure that our police department is seen as a legitimate force in all our communities,” she said, before saying she is open to federal partnerships but only “in a way that is consistent with our values as a city.”

“If ICE is complaining, then they should do their job better,” she said.

ICE director responds

“I think it’s the height of hypocrisy,” acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told Fox News. “I can tell you, I’ve been firsthand trying to work with the city of Chicago for the better part of a decade to get them to cooperate with us so we can get criminals off the streets.”