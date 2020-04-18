If you have followed Law Officer since we began close to two decades ago, you are familiar with Wes Doss, PhD. He is a longtime author, trainer and expert in the field of military and law enforcement tactics.

His real-world experience combined with his high level of education has helped countless warriors to win battles. He was worked tirelessly to cultivate training methodologies that are safe, efficient and most importantly relevant to the world around us and today he and his family needs our help more than ever.

In late March Wes suffered a major stroke and was transported to Las Vegas for medical care. His condition has worsened and he has since had to undergo two brain surgeries to stabilize his condition and he remains in a coma today.

We spoke to fellow Trainer and Author Travis Yates about Wes who describes him as a force to be reckoned with in our profession.

“I cannot describe the anguish this has caused in my heart when I was told about his condition. There is not a man I know stronger and more capable than Wes Doss and it is now that our community must rally around him and his family,” Yates said.

Wes is the Founder, President, & General Operating Manager of Khyber Interactive Associates. He created the 1 inch to 100 yards Warrior Conference and the lead trainer for the annual Lights Sights Lasers US Tour, the only touring training initiative that provides cost free training to law enforcement and military in the country.

Wes is a dedicated father, husband and friend to anyone who knows him. Not only has he served his country in the military and local community as a sheriffs deputy, he has dedicated his time to training law enforcement agencies all across the country.