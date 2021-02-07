Wes Doss, PhD was a longtime author, trainer and expert in the field of military and law enforcement tactics.

His real-world experience combined with his high level of education has helped countless warriors to win battles. He was worked tirelessly to cultivate training methodologies that are safe, efficient and most importantly relevant to the world around us. Doss was the Founder, President, & General Operating Manager of Khyber Interactive Associates. He created the 1 inch to 100 yards Warrior Conference and the lead trainer for the annual Lights Sights Lasers US Tour, the only touring training initiative that provides cost free training to law enforcement and military in the country.