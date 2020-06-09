I’m a police daughter.

I’m a police wife.

I’m third generation military.

I’m fed up.

I’ve seen an uprising of angry keyboard cowards that would never in a million years say anything to my face or directly to my husband or my father.

Comfortable, complacent humans that naively think they would last ten seconds in a dangerous situation without the notion of calling for the police.

You’re welcome for that naivety. Understand that comes at a cost.

This is a message to YOU, keyboard coward.

Suddenly, your lost soul feels you have a purpose.

News flash – Your new purpose is uninformed and based on hatred and anger.

It is Perpetuated by hate groups, the media, memes and fear mongers.

Never in your life have you swore an oath, never have you decided to put your life on the line, for any cause, let alone for any stranger in need.

Police and military have sworn an oath, live by a creed and are committed to protecting cities and our country,

WITH OUR LIFE.

Almost a dozen fallen heroes have PROVED this , just. last. week.

You don’t know that level of commitment. You don’t know that sacrifice.

You don’t know, you can’t understand it, and never will.

MY guess is that deep down you WANT that calling to serve, you WANT that dedication, YOU WANT the unwavering strength it takes to go out day after day into hell, willingly.

YOU WANT TO HAVE A PURPOSE.

You want change? I can help….

I know several agencies that are hiring. If you think you are so much more capable to handle even a fraction of what our officers are seeing and dealing with, I CHALLENGE you to pursue a career in Law Enforcement.

But WE ALL KNOW, you’ll stay behind your keyboard.

I hope you never have to live in a world unprotected by the thin blue line.

Your ass would be the first targeted by the true evil you pretend doesn’t exist.