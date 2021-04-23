Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















In a video posted by Candace Owens, she says that she is ” physically disgusted by LeBron James” after he called for justice for Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16 year-old girl that was killed by a Columbus police officer when she was attempting to stab someone.

“I think LeBron James should have all of his sponsorships taken from him for putting the face of a heroic police officer and saying ‘your next’ and doubling down, saying this girl deserves justice,” Owens said.

“If a black officer had shot a white officer and saved the life of white person” and someone had done what James did, they would have had all their sponsorships taken but that won’t happen to James “because of black privilege,” Owens lamented.

Owens closed her video by saying that police officers will be resigning in mass and it will be blacks that suffer noting that it won’t be James because he lives in a 100 million dollar home in Bel-Air.