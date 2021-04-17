Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Louisville, Kentucky – Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, blasted Black Lives Matter Louisville and Democratic Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott, calling them a “fraud” in a Facebook post this week.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,” Palmer wrote.

The Daily Caller reported on the comments by Palmer who called out the organizations that purport to help “Breonna’s family,” yet do not even know who her family is. “I think it’s crazy when people say they’ve been here since day 1,” Palmer wrote. “I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am.”

Palmer also went after the fundraisers that use her late daughter’s name to allegedly enrich themselves, saying that they “know who they are.”

“I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it,” she wrote. “I’m so sick of some of y’all.”

Palmer’s criticism of BLM its not new. Last year, ten local chapters said that they received little no no financial assistance from the national organization that reportedly raised over 90 million dollars in 2020.

Earlier this year, another BLM leader was indicted after he allegedly used $450,000 in donations raised from a Facebook page for personal gain.

Last week, Patrisse Cullors, a BLM co-founder, has reportedly purchased four mansions across the U.S. since 2016 for a total of $3.2 million over the past five years.