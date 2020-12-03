Well, it took some time but facts are a funny thing.

They tend to stick around and in the case of Black Lives Matter and the millions that have been given to them over the years is now being questioned by……..

Wait for it……

That’s right, other Black Lives Matter Chapters across the country.

AmericasSheriff.com reported that on Monday, ten local Black Lives Matter chapters issued a statement in which they accused the national arm of the organization of providing “little to no financial support” despite the millions of dollars the organization has raked in over the past five years.

Washington DC, Chicago, and Philadelphia were among the 10 chapters to issue the statement.

According to these chapters, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has not provided adequate transparency when it comes to the “unknown millions of dollars” it has taken in since 2015.

That may be the understatement of the century.

In fact, you may not know that the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, which was founded in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, which didn’t even involve law enforcement, did not even become an official organization until they incorporated in Delaware in late 2016.

You heard that right. The home of your credit card companies that has .03% of the countries population is the home of Black Lives Matter.

Also strange is that the foundation is not recognized as an IRS charity.

Now you may ask yourself why an organization without any particular ties to Delaware would incorporate as a non-profit but not seek IRS recognition for donation purposes?

In a sane world, that decision would doom any non-profit start up but there is nothing sane about a hashtag formed over a Hispanic citizen killing a black citizen that turns into a world wide leader into defunding the police literally overnight and then decide years later that it is time to actually form an organization.

To their credit, it worked.

Millions and millions have been donated including Microsoft ($250,000), Airbnb ($500,000) and Nabisco ($500,000) just to name a few.

But why Delaware and why run from charity status?

In our opinion, that is why the local chapters are now outraged at the lack of transparency.

Once you are recognized by the IRS, then everything you do is an open book. How you spend your money, who gives you money and even your accounting records are on full display to the public.

Ironic isn’t it.

The organization that screams for police transparency is now under attack for not being transparent.

While the transparency does not exist to the extent demanded, the local chapters do know how some of the money has been spent. According to details released by the Black Lives Matter Global Network, they reportedly spent $4.5 million in consultants, travel and compensation for its staff over the course of two years between July 2017 and June 2019 while providing just $328,000 to outside groups such as local autonomous BLM chapters.

Keep in mind, we only know that because they told us that. It’s not illegal for a non-recognized IRS non-profit to self report but it does beg the question…..What else do we not know?

What we do know is that virtually every penny went for “consultants, travel and compensation.”

What does that mean you ask?

It means people are getting paid.

The local BLM chapters said in their statement that “most chapters have received little to no financial support from BLMGN since the launch in 2013.”

“For years there has been inquiry regarding the financial operations of BLMGN and no acceptable process of either public or internal transparency about the unknown millions of dollars donated to BLMGN, which has certainly increased during this time of pandemic and rebellion,” the statement said.

For years, Black Lives Matter Global Network (@Blklivesmatter) has undermined the work & integrity of local chapters — including BLM DC. Today we went public. Read our statement here: https://t.co/VTbu2aZzds #BlackLivesMatter #BLM10 — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) November 30, 2020

The financial issues weren’t the only complaints in the statement. It also charged that co-founder and sole board member Patrisse Khan-Cullors “became Executive Director against the will of most chapters and without their knowledge.”

There is also a disconnect between the local chapter organizers and the BLM Global Network. Chapter organizers say they have not been permitted to establish “financial transparency” partake in “collective decision making” or engage in “collaboration on political analysis and vision,” within the BLMGN.

“We understand that these issues are not new and that some chapters left, were not acknowledged, or were pushed out of network with the community of chapters because of them,” the statement read.

In their statement, the local chapters urge their supporters to “donate directly to chapters, who represent the frontline of Black Lives matter.”

Armstrong Williams, an African American Television host may have said it best in an article he wrote for The Daily Signal:

“Are funds going toward salaries? Are funds going toward civic engagement or community programs for needy families? The reality is no one knows, because there’s no transparency. However, there should be, and let me tell you why.

The creators of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation believe, maintain, and teach values that are undemocratic and antithetical to America’s beliefs and ideals. They teach against the idea of a nuclear family with a father and mother in the household, and instead espouse the benefits of what they refer to as a “village.”

I have no idea what that means. Still, the notion that we shouldn’t continue to reinforce the importance of a two-parent household is absurd. It goes against statistical data on children’s success.

Cullors, one of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation founders, said in a 2015 video that she and her fellow founders were “trained Marxists.” Marxism formed the basis for communism; it’s what Lenin based his ideology on in Russia.

If that’s not anti-American and anti-democratic, then I’m not sure what is.

And $1 million in donations to an organization that isn’t required to be transparent with its expenditures is problematic, particularly because of the values it espouses and its mission of spreading those extremist views to America’s youth.”

We recommend The Truth Behind the Black Lives Matter Movement , written by Law Officer Contributor Dr. Ron Martinelli. The book explores the birth of the crusade, the radical background of its co-founders, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, their frightening agenda, and the outright lies that were perpetuated as truth to give them momentum going forward. Furthermore, it investigates their sources of funding and highlights one of its fundamental partners; the media. It was on Amazon for years but not anymore. Some truths are inconvenient.