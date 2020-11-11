When it comes to honoring our unsung heroes, Mike Rowe is determined to return the favor.

To commemorate Veterans Day, the former “Dirty Jobs” star is releasing a special episode of his Facebook Watch Show “Returning the Favor,” where he travels the country to highlight remarkable people making a difference in their communities.

“Like a lot of people I spent a lot of my life taking veterans for granted – out of sight, out of mind,” the Emmy-winning TV host told Fox News. “Sure, I was grateful. I knew they were risking their lives for me. But when you don’t see it day after day, you become disconnected from it… And if you don’t see it, it’s not on the top of your mind.”

“As I started doing ‘Dirty Jobs,’ we began to feature more and more veterans on the show,” the 58-year-old continued. “Somebody’s got to do it. I was reminded every time that they are the tip of the spear. Every freedom I have, every nice thing I enjoy is made possible by a veteran. So when it came time to film ‘Returning the Favor,’ I was at a point in my career where we were able to specifically focus on the people that are most important to me. Well, the vets are right on top.”

In the latest episode, Rowe virtually visits Maine due to the coronavirus pandemic and surprises Dan Waite, founder of Operation ReBoot Outdoors. The nonprofit organization aims to improve the lives of veterans suffering from PTSD or other traumas by connecting with nature.

