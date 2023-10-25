Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

To thank service members this Veterans Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a 10% discount to active military service members, veterans and first responders now through November 12, 2023. The discount will be applied to their entire purchase both in-store and online. More information can be found by clicking here.

To use the discount online, verify your military or first responder status with the id.me buttons on the Shopping Cart page. Once verified, copy and paste the promo code into the promo code section on the Shopping Cart page for single-use redemption. To use the discount in-store, simply present your military or first responder ID at checkout.

If you’re working on any deal or discount round ups for Veterans Day, please consider including this offer.

Academy is proud to show its thanks and appreciation for all active military, veterans and first responders for all they do to protect our nation and serve in our local communities.

