Academy Sports is honoring first responders and military personnel by offering discounts on purchases in the next few weeks. The business made the announcement on Wednesday.

“To thank service members this Veterans Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a 10% discount to active military service members, veterans and first responders through November 13, 2022. The discount will be applied to the entire purchase, both in-store and online . More information can be found here: https://www.academy.com/military-and-first-responders.

“To use the discount online, verify your military or first responder status with the id.me buttons on the Shopping Cart page. Once verified, copy and paste the promo code into the promo code section on the Shopping Cart page for single-use redemption. To use the discount in-store, simply present your military or first responder ID at checkout.

“If you’re working on any deal round ups leading into Veterans Day, please consider including this offer. Academy has a strong assortment of gear to #HaveFunOutThere through hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation, footwear, team sports, fitness, and much more. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

“Academy is proud to show its thanks and appreciation for all active military, veterans and first responders for all they do to protect our nation and serve in our local communities.”

