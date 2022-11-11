Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOERNE, Texas – Black Rifle Coffee Co. teamed up with extreme motor sports icon Travis Pastrana to honor America’s veterans. They produced a video showing a police pursuit around a Texas town, but it’s all for fun and a good cause.

The entertaining drama was filmed on the streets of Boerne, Texas where the veteran-owned coffee and lifestyle brand is based, Fox News Digital reported.

Pastrana plays a local sheriff driving a modified Subaru Brat police unit in a hot pursuit of Hank, a World War II veteran portrayed by fellow off-road racer “Texas” Dave Carapetyan.

The elderly Hank received an unusual prescription from his doctor, so he responded by “borrowing” a man’s souped-up Jeep Wrangler and the two go for a thrill-seeking joyride, which led to the wild chase.

The pursuit is complete with plenty of rubber burning the roadway and stunt driving that you would associate with Pastrana.

The sheriff’s vehicle in the video is no ordinary Subaru Brat. It was designed and built by the experts at Hoonigan, the same crew behind Pastrana and Ken Block’s famous viral Gymkhana videos.

Josh Hall designed the highly modified classic sport vehicle. He told Fox that it’s actually a fifth-generation Corvette that’s been modified and equipped with a Brat body complete with a 650 horsepower V8. The vehicle was finished just prior to the shoot.

“It was the best four days of my life learning to drive that thing, which is a lot different from the all-wheel-drive rally cars I’m used to being in,” Pastrana noted.

The Jeep drifts like a hotrod because it’s also powered by a V8 with enough horsepower and torque to get your heart pounding.

During the chase, the pair encounter a trio of actual World War II veterans, Ronald “Rondo” Scharfe, who served as a Navy fireman, Bill Casassa, who was in the Army, and Wallace “Wally” King, an officer in the Army Air Corps.

“We wanted to bring amazing folks in for the video,” which also highlights the Best Defense Foundation that supports veterans, company co-founder Mat Best said.

“I hope it brings awareness to World War II veterans so people continue to understand the sacrifice they made for their country.”

No one loves extreme action sports more than Patrana. Yet meeting Scharfe, Casassa and King was the highlight of the four-day filming project for him, Fox reported.

“The coolest part was at the end of the day when the crew, many of them veterans, gathered around the guys to listen to their stories,” Pastrana said. “They’re in their 90s, but are all fit and funny and can hold an audience. It really put a smile on everyone’s face.” Moreover, the trio featured in the spot were still up for some excitement. “I asked them if they wanted me to take them drifting in the car, and they were like, ‘Let’s go!'”

