ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department unexpectedly lost one of the members of their team. K9 Falco passed away earlier this month.

It’s with a heavy heart to tell you the world lost a hero yesterday. K9 Falco served the citizens of Orange County and the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for four years. K9 Falco was a dual purpose patrol and narcotic K9. He was deployed 293 times; looked for suspects on 148 occasions, resulting in 107 suspect surrenders and 5 apprehensions. He was deployed on 99 narcotic searches resulting in locating and seizing over 40 pounds of methamphetamine, 9 pounds of cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of heroin. K9 Falco also performed for thousands of people in countless public demonstrations. He was loved by everyone he came into contact with and will be deeply missed. Please pray for his handler, Deputy McCann and his family in this difficult time. RIP Falco we have the line from here.

– OCSD K9 Unit