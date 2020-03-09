LAWRENCE, Ind. — After a decade of service with the military as well as the Lawrence Police Department, K9 Axel passed away in his sleep Friday morning, according to the agency’s Facebook post.

Officer Hickey was K9 Axel’s partner and was by his side when he passed.

K9 Axel’s career started serving two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, WTHR reported. He saved soldier’s lives by working as an IED K9.

When he came to Lawrence in 2015, he was retrained as a narcotic detection dog.

Axel was awarded the Legion Medal of Valor for his service and retired earlier in 2020.

In the post, the police department made a statement about K9 Axel’s passing, saying:

“Thank you one and all for your expressions of love and caring upon learning of K9 Axel’s passing. He was a very special member of our department, for the MSD of Lawrence Township, and the US Army, making a positive impact on everyone he came into contact with during his lifelong career of service.”

He was featured several times during episodes of Live PD, earning viewers’ popularity for his ability to close his own door in his police unit.

“We are tremendously grateful for his career of service,” said Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff in an email to WTHR.