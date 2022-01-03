Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MCFARLAND, Calif. — A California police K9 has been seriously wounded after being shot multiple times during an apprehension Saturday night in the city of McFarland, according to authorities.

The Delano Police Department said K9 Axel was shot twice by a pursuit suspect as the handler assisted an allied agency with an arrest Jan. 1 at about 8:32 p.m., according to a press statement.

“McFarland PD requested the use of our K9 to assist with an apprehension of a suspect. “McFarland Officers initiated a high-risk vehicle stop at San Lucas Street and Sherwood Avenue in McFarland. “During the attempted apprehension of the suspect, the DPD K9 handler deployed K9 Axel to assist in the apprehension of the suspect. During the contact, the suspect shot K9 Axel several times. “K9 Axel was transported to a local Veterinary hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.” – Delano Police Department

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said McFarland officers opened fire on the suspect who was struck. The unnamed gunman was subsequently taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment, KGET reported.

No additional officers were injured during the shooting and the suspect’s condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, community members are showing love and support for K9 Axel on social media. The department’s post has hundreds of comments praying for Axel’s recovery.