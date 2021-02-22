Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — One correctional officer is dead and a second is seriously injured after an attack Sunday by a prison inmate, Indiana State Police said. The attack occurred at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City around 2:40 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

Tymetri Campbell, a 38-year-old inmate at the prison, stabbed the officers about 2:40 p.m. inside a common area of the prison, according to Indiana State Police and the Department of Corrections, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

The officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead and the second was listed in serious condition. They were not immediately identified.

As a result, Campbell faces several preliminary charges including murder, the state police said.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were assisting with the investigation at the prison 34 miles west of South Bend, Fox reported.

Campbell is serving a 130-year sentence after pleading guilty to three murders in a 2002 shooting, WISH-TV reported. In a 2007 appeal, he apologized for “being there” at the time of the deaths but said he didn’t kill anyone.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.