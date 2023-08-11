Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SALEM, Ind. – A woman in Indiana saw that her husband was in danger as a man who formerly dated “the homeowner’s” daughter held a gun to his head. She took aim and shot the suspect. He later died at a nearby hospital, police said.

The fatal shooting in defense of another took place about 6:40 p.m. Monday evening at a residence in the 7700 block of Organ Springs Road in Salem, Indiana, according to law enforcement authorities, reported the Daily Wire.

Police identified the decedent as 45-year-old Michael Chastain. He drove onto the front yard of the couple’s home before grabbing the husband and forcing him to the ground while pointing a pistol at his head. His wife witnessed the dramatic situation unfold from inside the home. It was unclear where she was when she took the shot, but she fired and struck Chastain with her own handgun, investigators said.

Responding deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene and found Chastain in the front yard with a gunshot wound. Although he was transported to Saint Vincent Hospital in Salem, the suspect was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement authorities said Chastain previously dated the daughter of the homeowner. However, she no longer resides at the home and police are unsure why the decedent targeted her father, the Daily Wire reported.

Indiana State Police investigators said Chastain has a criminal history, but did not elaborate.

Authorities did not provide the identities of either the husband or wife as the investigation remains ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for review, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Salem is a town with approximately 6,200 residents and is located about 100 miles south of Indianapolis. Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police previously commented on the “Stand Your Ground” law, which is present in the Hoosier State. “A law has been put in place; you can use force against another individual if (that person) believe(s) the force is imminent or it can cause serious bodily harm to themselves or another individual,” Ames told WTHI-TV earlier this year.