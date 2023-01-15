Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children all died as a result of an early morning residential fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Indiana State Police and Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fatal inferno.

The Fremont Fire Department responded about 5 a.m. to a structure fire at a home in the city of Fremont, Indiana. Mutual aid from other local fire departments quickly arrived to assist with the blaze, according to authorities.

Firefighters discovered a woman and her three children within the same room inside the home. All four victims were transported to a hospital in nearby Angola, Indiana. The children were pronounced dead at the medical facility, USA Today reported.

The mother was subsequently flown to Lutheran Hospital’s burn unit in Fort Wayne, Indiana by air ambulance. However, she did not survive, authorities said.

The woman and her children were not immediately identified by officials.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said the blaze began on the second floor of the home in an area that was unoccupied at the time. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Autopsy results for all four victims to confirm the cause and manner of death are pending.

The city of Fremont is about 50 miles north of Fort Wayne.