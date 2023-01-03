Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was stopped last month in Indiana while on a cross-country trek with his father to the family’s residence in Pennsylvania, according to body camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital.

The criminology Ph.D. student is suspected of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November. During the traffic stop by an Indiana state trooper, a wide-eyed Kohberger could be seen leaning over in the driver’s seat of a white Hyundai Elantra at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 15 in Hancock County, Indiana.

“When you were driving by me there you were a little too close to the back of the semi,” the state trooper advises Kohberger and his father, who is sitting in the passenger seat.

According to Fox, Kohberger appeared to reference being previously stopped by a local sheriff’s deputy.

“I’m not going to give you guys another ticket or warning if you just got stopped. Just make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of room,” the state trooper said.

At the time of the traffic stop, there was no specific vehicle or suspect information available to the trooper regarding the Idaho homicides, Indiana State Police said.

Now it is widely known that investigators believe the white Hyundai Elantra was seen in the immediate area of the slayings on Nov. 13.

Kohberger and his dad were on a road trip traveling back to the family’s home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where the homicide suspect was arrested by law enforcement authorities last week.

At a court hearing on Tuesday, Kohberger waived extradition, Fox reported. As a result, police will transfer him to Moscow, Idaho, to face murder charges for the deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

