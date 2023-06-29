Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDIANAPOLIS – A trooper with the Indiana State Police was killed Wednesday evening when he was struck by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle in Indianapolis, officials said.

Trooper Aaron Smith, 33, was critically injured when a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle struck him while he was deploying stop sticks about 8:45 p.m. on the Ronald Reagan Parkway, Indiana State Police said in a press release.

Smith was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The trooper had been with the law enforcement agency for five years.

Prior to his service with ISP, Smith graduated from Whiteland High School in 2008, and later earned a degree in aviation management from Indiana State University. He also became a member of the Army National Guard in 2011 before joining the State Police as a recruit in 2018, reported WTHR.

“This young trooper was the best of us. He was a shining star with the state police,” Superintendent Doug Carter said of Smith. “He didn’t survive tonight. I am usually not without words, but I don’t know what else to say besides the sadness continues to follow us. He was one of those guys who stood out.”

The superintendent told members of the media that the trooper “was not pinned” but “was thrown through the air.”

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Carter said in the written statement, adding that Smith is survived by a “young wife and a beautiful family.”

“I would trade places [with Smith] if I could, take away her pain,” Carter said. “Ever since I have been superintendent I promised these young members I would do everything I could to take care of them and I couldn’t take care of him tonight. I just couldn’t.”