INDIANAPOLIS – A trooper with the Indiana State Police was killed Wednesday evening when he was struck by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle in Indianapolis, officials said.
Trooper Aaron Smith, 33, was critically injured when a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle struck him while he was deploying stop sticks about 8:45 p.m. on the Ronald Reagan Parkway, Indiana State Police said in a press release.
Smith was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The trooper had been with the law enforcement agency for five years.
Prior to his service with ISP, Smith graduated from Whiteland High School in 2008, and later earned a degree in aviation management from Indiana State University. He also became a member of the Army National Guard in 2011 before joining the State Police as a recruit in 2018, reported WTHR.
“This young trooper was the best of us. He was a shining star with the state police,” Superintendent Doug Carter said of Smith. “He didn’t survive tonight. I am usually not without words, but I don’t know what else to say besides the sadness continues to follow us. He was one of those guys who stood out.”
The superintendent told members of the media that the trooper “was not pinned” but “was thrown through the air.”
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Carter said in the written statement, adding that Smith is survived by a “young wife and a beautiful family.”
“I would trade places [with Smith] if I could, take away her pain,” Carter said. “Ever since I have been superintendent I promised these young members I would do everything I could to take care of them and I couldn’t take care of him tonight. I just couldn’t.”
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Trooper Aaron Smith was transported in critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died Wednesday evening. (Indiana State Police)
The superintendent said Gov. Eric Holcomb, city leaders and other law enforcement leaders from across the country have reached out to him regarding the loss of the trooper. Although he was “most grateful” for the messages, he urged people to support the trooper’s family and the other law enforcement personnel.
“Please, don’t worry about me, worry about them,” Carter said. “Worry about this family and worry about these young troopers who were out there and saw this happen. That will haunt me and keep me awake.”
There were three people in the vehicle that struck Smith. In addition to the driver, the automobile also contained an adult and a juvenile passenger. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive following the crash, Fox News Digital reported.
Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday. (Indiana Department of Transportation)
“My heart goes out to the family of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith after his tragic death in the line of duty Wednesday evening,” state Rep. Carey Hamilton wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your service to our state, Trooper Smith and may you RIP.”
The superintendent said “a pretty complex criminal investigation” is underway. It’s “all hands on deck” for investigators to reconstruct the collision, which includes dashcam footage and video from Smith’s shift partner, who witnessed the crash, according to Fox.
“This is still an ongoing investigation. All findings will be turned over to the Hendricks County Prosecutor for review and determination of any further charges that may be filed,” ISP added.
Agencies participating in the investigation include the Plainfield Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department and troopers from neighboring Indiana State Police – Putnamville Post.
