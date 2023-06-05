Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A man hijacked a school bus in the Cincinnati area last Tuesday about 10:15 a.m. The perpetrator led multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase that was captured on dashcam footage. The pursuit crossed state lines from Ohio into Indiana before the perpetrator was captured.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Chad A. Murdock. About an hour after the chase began, officers deployed “a tire deflation device successfully which caused the tires on the bus to deflate.” The suspect proceeded to drive the bus through a field, which caused it to become disabled near County Road 25 East, just south of Shelbyville in Shelby County, Indiana, where the suspect was finally arrested.

On May 30, the Indiana State Police provided the following details in a press release:

This morning, a suspect stole a school bus from the Cincinnati, Ohio area and led police from numerous Indiana police departments on a chase that lasted nearly an hour before the bus became disabled and the suspect was arrested. At approximately 10:15 am this morning, the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post was contacted by Ohio authorities who relayed information that a yellow 2021 school bus had been stolen from the Cincinnati area and was currently being tracked while it traveled westbound on I-74 near Batesville in Ripley County, Indiana. A Batesville Police Officer and two Indiana State Troopers located the vehicle and followed it as it entered Decatur County, Indiana. The troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect and lone occupant of the vehicle, Chad Avery Murdock, age 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, did not stop and fled from the officers in the vehicle. The vehicle eventually went off road into numerous fields and yards. The bus drove on numerous county roads as well as US 421 and SR 9 during the pursuit. Numerous officers from multiple departments joined the pursuit as the bus entered Shelby County. Officers were eventually able to deploy a tire deflation device successfully which caused the tires on the bus to deflate. At approximately 11:15 am, officers boxed the bus in as it drove through another field, causing Murdock to stop the bus near County Road 25 East, just south of Shelbyville in Shelby County, Indiana. Murdock was then taken into custody without further incident.

Several police units were damaged due to collisions with the bus during the chase. Multiple fields and yards also sustained damages due to Murdock’s actions, according to the Indiana State Police.

Amazingly, no one was injured during the incident.

Murdock was transported and booked at the Decatur County Jail where he is being held on charges that include: Resisting Law Enforcement, Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Mischief. Police said additional charges are possible.