An Idaho Falls Police officer evacuated 40 people from a house fire on Thursday, that started in the attic and spread to the kitchen and garage.

Police say an officer drove by a single-story home about 10:52 p.m. when he noticed a fire coming from the roof. The officer knocked on the door and quickly began evacuating approximately 40 people from inside the home and garage.

As a result, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was sent to the 700 block of E. 17th Street for the structure fire, CBS2 reported.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and noticed the fire appeared to be coming from the attic above the kitchen with an extension to the roof.

Hence, firefighters kept the blaze contained to the kitchen and garage. There were no reported injuries.

Police say due to the single-digit temperatures, firefighters had challenges with a nearby hydrant. They were able to access and use water from a second hydrant but it broke during the process, CBS2 reported.

Damages are estimated at $30,000. Police say there is help available for individuals who have been displaced by this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. There was no explanation why 40 people were located in the home.