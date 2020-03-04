SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Suwannee County Sheriff’s office rescued 118 dogs from a property in northern Florida. The sheriff said it was the “worst case of animal hoarding and neglect” he had ever seen.

The Sheriff’s Office released details of the investigation on Facebook:

“This morning the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 7000 block of Walker Place in western Suwannee County in reference to a felony animal cruelty investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result of this investigation, 118 dogs have been removed from the property, the majority were living outside in a fenced-in area. Most of the dogs were in need of veterinary care for a variety of conditions, as a result of the neglect.”

The Suwannee Country Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, “Once the property was secured by Deputies, the scene was turned over the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Services Division, who along with the assistance of several volunteer groups, captured each dog, assigned it an identification number, photographed it and transported it to the Suwannee County Animal Shelter, twenty-three miles away.”

At the Animal Shelter, each dog received a medical exam as well as vaccinations and other care.

The dogs’ owners – Cherly Grau Articas, 53, and William Richard Grau, 78, both of Live Oak, Fla. – were arrested and charged with 118 counts of felony animal cruelty, according to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheriff Sam St John said this is the “worst case of animal hoarding and neglect” that he’s seen in his forty-year law enforcement career. Furthermore, he “is proud of all the work that everyone did to help ensure that these dogs find the forever homes that they so deserve.”

The post concluded by thanking so many volunteer rescue groups who responded to assist with the care and needs of the dogs.