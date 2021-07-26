Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















EL PASO, Texas — A Texas man was arrested after he reportedly abandoned a dog on the side of a road last Wednesday in a heartbreaking scene that was recorded by a witness, according to police.

Luis Antonio Campos, 68, was identified as the man with a cold heart. He was arrested two days later and faces the charge of animal cruelty for abandoning the husky, which was left behind as he drove away in Horizon City, El Paso Times reported.

Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty. (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

The heartbreaking footage fueled the emotions of pet lovers online as the husky can be seen chasing the SUV as it drives away.

“I can’t understand how someone would do that to an animal,” commented Yazmin Montaya.

“My heart is trying to heal itself from seeing this,” Laura Holguin Vergara added. “It’s heartbreaking and I can’t stop crying.”

New owners adopted the dog less than a day after it was abandoned as the emotional footage went viral, New York Post reported.

“I think he’s doing us an active kindness by completing our family,” the new owner said. “He’s not lost anymore.”