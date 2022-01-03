TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer got quite the surprise on New Years Eve. After receiving a call for suspected animal cruelty, officers responded to the area of 800 South Sheridan Road and made contact with a suspect. A witness followed the woman, Sarah Powell, after she allegedly saw her kicking and dragging a puppy.

A Tulsa police officer arrived on the scene and attempted to stop the suspect when Powell became argumentative according to authorities. Powell then “tossed the puppy” at the officer and attempted to flee.

Sarah Powell was captured and arrested for Cruelty to Animals AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony), Obstruction/Interfere with an Officer and Threatening a Violent Act.