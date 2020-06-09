We told you on Sunday about Amazon selling various items depicting “Blue Lives Murder” on them.

While some pointed out that they were from third-party sellers, Amazon has been contacted numerous times since Friday about the items and as of this writing, the items are still for sale.

Now, Etsy has jumped on the police murder theme.

We were notified by several in our audience about several items including patches and various shirts.

A search of the store early Tuesday revealed 21 items for sale with the saying including pins, buttons and t-shirts.

Considering, 9 unarmed blacks were killed by law enforcement in 2019, it certainly seems slightly overboard.

Joking aside, because this is no joking matter, we are not naive that these retailers don’t know about the items.

But just like the rest of America, the mob is in control and no one will dare go against them.