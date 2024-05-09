Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SUSANVILLE, Calif. – A California prison inmate serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for an execution-style murder in San Bernardino County was stabbed to death at the High Desert State Prison in Susanville, officials announced Wednesday.

On May 3 at approximately 9:30 a.m., inmate Scott Cook, 49, was discovered suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Cook was pronounced dead at 9:53 a.m. after being taken to the prison’s triage and treatment area, KTLA reported.

In 1996, Cook was convicted in San Bernardino County of murdering Patrick Lynn Daily, according to The Sun. He and other accomplices forced Daily into the back of his truck, drove the vehicle to Lytle Creek and made the man get on his knees before Cook executed and robbed him.

Cook had been serving time at the High Desert State Prison since his transfer to the facility in Nov. 2000.

Two fellow prisoners identified as John Patch, 30, and Zachary Harris, 36, are accused of attacking Cook with “inmate manufactured weapons” that were recovered at the homicide scene, according to CDCR officials.

In Dec. 2022, Patch was sentenced to life without parole for crimes including second-degree murder with personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, according to KTLA.

In July 2021, Harris was sentenced to 24 years and eight months for a series of crimes that included attempted second-degree murder and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle.

Patch and Harris have been moved to restricted housing while the case is being handled by HDSP’s Investigative Service Unit.

CDCR officials have not disclosed a motive for the prison yard murder.

Meanwhile, “population movement on the yard” has been restricted, prison officials said.

