MADERA COUNTY, Calif. – A man who worked as a correctional officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting no fewer than 13 inmates at California’s largest women’s prison.

Correctional Officer Gregory Rodriguez, 54, retired once the investigation was launched last summer. He worked at the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, which is about 160 miles southeast of San Francisco. Officials said he faces 96 criminal counts, including 39 individual allegations of sexual assault, Law&Crime reported.

Rodriguez was arrested by the Internal Affairs unit with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and subsequently booked at the Madera County Jail. His bail was set at $7.8 million.

While some allegations date back to 2014, most occurred within the last two years, according to authorities. If Rodriquez is convicted on the charges, he could face a prison sentence of more than 300 years.

“The allegations are in no way a reflection on the vast majority of correctional officers who act professionally and do their best to make sure prisoners serve their time while remaining safe,” the Madera County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “It is our hope that the removal and arrest of this defendant encourages them to continue in their honorable profession upholding the law every day.”

The criminal investigation which is focused on Rodriguez is ongoing, as prosecutors said they are looking into the possibility of additional crimes.

An email to the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, the union representing guards, was not immediately returned, according to Law&Crime.

The CDCR said the sexual assault allegations originally involved 22 potential victims. A criminal investigation was launched in July 2022 once the alleged crimes came to light. The agency said in a December 2022 press release that investigators referred the case to the DA’s office for review.

“The department resolutely condemns any staff member, especially a peace officer, who violates their oath and shatters the trust of the public,” CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber said last year. “We are continuing this investigation to ensure we are rooting out any employee who does not obey the law and to seek out other victims.”

CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said, “Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population. That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position. We look forward to him being held accountable to the furthest extent of the law.”

Rodriguez began his career with CDCR in 1995. He retired in August 2022 after being approached by Internal Affairs investigators, according to officials.

CCWF houses approximately 2,200 inmates, and is the largest female institution in the state. It employs a staff of about 1,250 individuals.

Rodriguez is named in two lawsuits by former inmates alleging sexual assault. Two additional lawsuits are expected to soon be filed, reported The Sacramento Bee.

The lawyer representing all four plaintiffs, Robert Chalfant, applauded the arrest.

“This is a good first step toward achieving some level of justice for my clients,” Chalfant said. “They’re very excited to hear that he’s being prosecuted for the crimes he committed.”