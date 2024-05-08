Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrested one of its jail employees who is accused of stealing personal property from inmates, according to reports.

On Tuesday, LVMPD officers arrested a detention services technician identified as Peggy Hendrix, according to a department press release. She was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for felony theft greater than $1,200 but less than $5,000, reported KTNV.

According to court documents reviewed by 8 News Now, Hendrix is accused of taking personal property from inmates being transferred from the jail to state custody.

The day Hendrix was arrested, she was reportedly recorded on surveillance video taking an inmate’s phone, placing it into her bag and leaving the jail facility.

A criminal investigation revealed Hendrix stole additional phones, jewelry as well as other items, including food from the commissary, police said.

Hendrix has been with LVMPD since 2007. She is currently suspended without pay. Her future status with the agency will be determined by the outcome of criminal and internal investigations, officials said.