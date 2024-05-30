Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are calling the death of a two-year-child “suspicious” after she was found in a room “with narcotics paraphernalia around her.”

According to the Minneapolis Police Department:

Police were called to the Higher Ground shelter on the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue North around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening for a baby who was “not breathing and unresponsive.”

When they arrived, they found a two-year-old girl in a room “with narcotics paraphernalia around her.”

Responding officers administered Narcan and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The child was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where she was later pronounced dead.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said investigators are calling the death “suspicious.” There were two adults and another seven-year-old child in the room. No arrests have been made.

“I am horrified and saddened by this tragedy,” O’Hara said. “Our investigators are fully committed to finding the facts and figuring out how this little girl died.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.